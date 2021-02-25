Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Apple's new emojis are more ammunition for the online generation wars

By Mark Brill, Senior Lecturer, School of Games, Film and Animation, Birmingham City University
Share this article
When I saw the news that Apple would be releasing 217 new emojis into the world, I did what I always do: I asked my undergraduates what it meant to them. “We barely use them any more,” they scoffed. To them, many emojis are like overenthusiastic dance moves at weddings: reserved for awkward millennials. “And they use them all wrong anyway,” my cohort from generation Z added earnestly.

My work focuses on how people use technology,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Pasha 98: Why it's important to understand how much water is in the Nile river
~ A new advance in the search for substances to replace fat in food
~ Nigeria isn't big on 3D printing. Teaching students how to use it could change this
~ Local government in South Africa is broken: but giving the job to residents carries risks
~ Violence is endemic in eastern Congo: what drives it
~ Keeping COVID-19 out of rural Canada proving more difficult as variants spread
~ Why employees hesitate to speak up at work — and how to encourage them
~ Face masks hide our facial expressions and can exacerbate racist bias
~ I spoke to 'minimalists' to find out why they are giving up their personal possessions
~ The UK's speedy COVID-19 vaccine rollout: surprise success or planned perfection?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter