Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

I spoke to 'minimalists' to find out why they are giving up their personal possessions

By Amber Martin-Woodhead, Lecturer in Human Geography, Coventry University
I recently spoke to a man named Adam who told me that every object he owns could fit in one of Ikea’s famous shelving units. He owns two pairs of jeans and T-shirts in just three colours. He is so concerned with the ethical and environmental impacts of his possessions, that he once spent two months researching a pair of jeans to buy. Then when he finally took them to the till, he didn’t buy them as he noticed a tiny square of leather on the back.

Adam is…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


