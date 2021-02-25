Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The UK's speedy COVID-19 vaccine rollout: surprise success or planned perfection?

By Sarah Schiffling, Senior Lecturer in Supply Chain Management, Liverpool John Moores University
Liz Breen, Director of the Digital Health Enterprise Zone (DHEZ), University of Bradford, Reader in Health Service Operations, University of Bradford
Share this article
The UK’s COVID-19 response has been criticised severely. Britain is among the countries with the highest number of recorded COVID-19 cases and deaths. But with its vaccination campaign, its fortunes seem to have turned.

The UK is one of the world’s front runners when it comes to vaccine coverage. On December 8 2020, it became the first…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Pasha 98: Why it's important to understand how much water is in the Nile river
~ A new advance in the search for substances to replace fat in food
~ Nigeria isn't big on 3D printing. Teaching students how to use it could change this
~ Local government in South Africa is broken: but giving the job to residents carries risks
~ Violence is endemic in eastern Congo: what drives it
~ Apple's new emojis are more ammunition for the online generation wars
~ Keeping COVID-19 out of rural Canada proving more difficult as variants spread
~ Why employees hesitate to speak up at work — and how to encourage them
~ Face masks hide our facial expressions and can exacerbate racist bias
~ I spoke to 'minimalists' to find out why they are giving up their personal possessions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter