Your genetics influence how resilient you are to cold temperatures – new research
By Victoria Wyckelsma, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Muscle Physiology, Karolinska Institutet
Peter John Houweling, Senior Research Officer, Neuromuscular Research, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Some people just aren’t bothered by the cold, no matter how low the temperature dips. And the reason for this may be in a person’s genes. Our new research shows that a common genetic variant in the skeletal muscle gene, ACTN3, makes people more resilient to cold temperatures.
Around one in five people lack a muscle protein called alpha-actinin-3 due to a single genetic change in the ACTN3 gene. The absence of alpha-actinin-3…
- Thursday, February 25, 2021