Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Deported veterans, stranded far from home after years of military service, press Biden to bring them back

By Jennifer Martinez-Medina, PhD Candidate/Political Science Instructor, Portland State University
At least 92 US military veterans were deported between 2013 and 2018. These deportees are not currently included in Biden's effort to reunite families as part of his new immigration reform plan.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


