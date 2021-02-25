Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How universities can support local businesses and communities

By Zahir Irani, Professor of Management and Deputy Vice-Chancellor, University of Bradford
Share this article
The pandemic has provided an urgent lesson in the value of cooperation and partnership. The state, the private sector and voluntary groups all rely on the success of the others to prosper.

Collaboration will be more important than ever as we begin to focus on recovery over the coming years. This will be crucial, in particular, when it comes to helping local areas most affected by economic disruption and loss of jobs. The question is where the impetus for this collaboration will come from, in what form and when.

This is where the UK’s network of universities should have a…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Grattan on Friday: Linda Reynolds' future as defence minister is in her own hands
~ Leaving Hong Kong after China's clampdown: where are people thinking of going and why? – The Conversation Weekly podcast
~ How coronavirus has highlighted the need for better rural transport
~ Your genetics influence how resilient you are to cold temperatures – new research
~ Giving while female: Women are more likely to donate to charities than men of equal means
~ The exercise pill: How exercise keeps your brain healthy and protects it against depression and anxiety
~ Audio chatrooms like Clubhouse have become the hot new media by tapping into the age-old appeal of the human voice
~ What public school students are allowed to say on social media may be about to change
~ Deported veterans, stranded far from home after years of military service, press Biden to bring them back
~ What is fascism?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter