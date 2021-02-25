Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Artemis: how ever changing US space policy may push back the next Moon landing

By Gareth Dorrian, Post Doctoral Research Fellow in Space Science, University of Birmingham
Share this article
The effects of the pandemic and recent engineering concerns with the new and still unflown Space Launch System may delay the Artemis programme.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Grattan on Friday: Linda Reynolds' future as defence minister is in her own hands
~ Leaving Hong Kong after China's clampdown: where are people thinking of going and why? – The Conversation Weekly podcast
~ How coronavirus has highlighted the need for better rural transport
~ Your genetics influence how resilient you are to cold temperatures – new research
~ Giving while female: Women are more likely to donate to charities than men of equal means
~ The exercise pill: How exercise keeps your brain healthy and protects it against depression and anxiety
~ Audio chatrooms like Clubhouse have become the hot new media by tapping into the age-old appeal of the human voice
~ What public school students are allowed to say on social media may be about to change
~ Deported veterans, stranded far from home after years of military service, press Biden to bring them back
~ What is fascism?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter