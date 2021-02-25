Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In post-war Armenia, legislators take aim at press freedom

By OC Media
Share this article
Since the war, press work has been thrown into disarray by new and often vague regulations. Now, new draft bills could make reporting in Armenia even more difficult.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ A COVID 'vaccine passport' may further disadvantage refugees and asylum seekers
~ Central African Republic: Amnesty investigation reveals full horror of conflict and election violence
~ We can't trust big tech or the government to weed out fake news, but a public-led approach just might work
~ Indigenous expertise is reducing bushfires in northern Australia. It's time to consider similar approaches for other disasters
~ Against the odds, South Australia is a renewable energy powerhouse. How on Earth did they do it?
~ A Forest of Hooks and Nails is a joyous exhibition about the art of hanging art
~ Tiger Woods' car crash injuries explained, according to a trauma surgeon
~ The Chat: Our readers weigh in on Facebook, diversity, cuisine and more
~ For teens, getting access to speech pathology services depends on where you live
~ A year on from the arrival of COVID-19 in NZ: 5 lessons for 2021 and beyond
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter