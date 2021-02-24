Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Chat: Our readers weigh in on Facebook, diversity, cuisine and more

By Benjamin Clark, Deputy Engagement Editor, The Conversation
Welcome to the first edition of our new series The Chat, a fortnightly showcase of the best contributions our readers - that’s you - have made to The Conversation’s journalism.

Why journalism must be a two-way conversation


At The Conversation, we believe that a key measure of our success is the engagement we facilitate with the public. Some journalists fall back on a top-down communication model, serving up content to the public as a take-it-or-leave-it offer.

But as Tim…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


