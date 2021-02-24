Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

For teens, getting access to speech pathology services depends on where you live

By Nichola Shelton, PhD candidate, University of Sydney
Julia Starling, Adjunct Lecturer, University of Sydney
Natalie Munro, Associate Professor and speech pathologist, University of Sydney
Share this article
Tens of thousands of Australian teenagers live with a communication disability, meaning they struggle with speaking, listening, reading, writing, and/or social skills.

Communication disability can include


More
~ The Chat: Our readers weigh in on Facebook, diversity, cuisine and more
~ A year on from the arrival of COVID-19 in NZ: 5 lessons for 2021 and beyond
~ Canada Should Match US Climate Ambitions
~ Hong Kong Repression’s True Cost
~ Many Black Americans aren’t rushing to get the COVID-19 vaccine – a long history of medical abuse suggests why
~ Open educational resources for emergency remote teaching – a new paradigm?
~ Why Canada should invest in 'macrogrids' for greener more reliable electricity
~ RSF decries Cambodian plan for Chinese-style “Great Firewall”
~ How 'tiger farms' have turned a wild animal into a species worth more dead than alive
~ School banking programs target 'vulnerable consumers'. But research shows kids are smarter than you think
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter