Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A year on from the arrival of COVID-19 in NZ: 5 lessons for 2021 and beyond

By Michael Baker, Professor of Public Health, University of Otago
Amanda Kvalsvig, Senior Research Fellow, Department of Public Health, University of Otago
Nick Wilson, Professor of Public Health, University of Otago
Share this article
The first year of dealing with the pandemic has taught New Zealand many lessons — including how we might tackle systemic social and environmental problems.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The Chat: Our readers weigh in on Facebook, diversity, cuisine and more
~ For teens, getting access to speech pathology services depends on where you live
~ Canada Should Match US Climate Ambitions
~ Hong Kong Repression’s True Cost
~ Many Black Americans aren’t rushing to get the COVID-19 vaccine – a long history of medical abuse suggests why
~ Open educational resources for emergency remote teaching – a new paradigm?
~ Why Canada should invest in 'macrogrids' for greener more reliable electricity
~ RSF decries Cambodian plan for Chinese-style “Great Firewall”
~ How 'tiger farms' have turned a wild animal into a species worth more dead than alive
~ School banking programs target 'vulnerable consumers'. But research shows kids are smarter than you think
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter