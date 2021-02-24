Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Many Black Americans aren’t rushing to get the COVID-19 vaccine – a long history of medical abuse suggests why

By Esther Jones, Associate Professor of English, affiliate with Africana Studies and Women's & Gender Studies, Clark University
Share this article
Though COVID-19 has killed almost twice as many Black Americans as whites, Black people are the least likely racial group to say they're eager to receive the vaccine as soon as it's available to them.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Open educational resources for emergency remote teaching – a new paradigm?
~ Why Canada should invest in 'macrogrids' for greener more reliable electricity
~ RSF decries Cambodian plan for Chinese-style “Great Firewall”
~ How 'tiger farms' have turned a wild animal into a species worth more dead than alive
~ School banking programs target 'vulnerable consumers'. But research shows kids are smarter than you think
~ Guide to the classics: Darwin's The Descent of Man 150 years on — sex, race and our 'lowly' ape ancestry
~ Facebook versus News: Advertising is the real problem
~ I teach architecture and have been in quarantine a lot lately. Here are ways design can protect us against COVID-19
~ The Texas deep freeze left the state in crisis. Here are 3 lessons for Australia
~ Paid on par with cleaners: the broader issue affecting the quality of aged care
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter