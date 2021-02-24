Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How 'tiger farms' have turned a wild animal into a species worth more dead than alive

By Simon Evans, Principal Lecturer in Ecotourism, Anglia Ruskin University
Tigers could once be found across much of Asia, from eastern Turkey to Siberia and Indonesia. Today, they are reduced to living in just 6% of their former range. In many of these areas tigers are no longer even valued as free-ranging wild animals, but merely as products for financial profit, worth more dead than alive.

I have spent more than a decade visiting “tiger farms” in four countries in east and south-east Asia, and am currently working on a book about the different ways…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


~ Malta: Developments in murder case mark nascent steps towards justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia
