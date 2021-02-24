Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guide to the classics: Darwin's The Descent of Man 150 years on — sex, race and our 'lowly' ape ancestry

By Ian Hesketh, ARC Future Fellow and Association Professor, The University of Queensland
Henry-James Meiring, PhD Candidate, The University of Queensland
First published 150 years ago, this work is shaped by Victorian-era sexual and racial stereotypes. But at a time when other evolutionists stressed humanity’s uniqueness, Darwin emphasised our 'lowly nature'.


© The Conversation -


