Human Rights Observatory

Facebook versus News: Advertising is the real problem

By John Quiggin, Professor, School of Economics, The University of Queensland
The fight between Facebook and the Morrison government is over almost before it began. Having drastically overplayed its hand by banning a vast range of content, Facebook has been forced to settle for what appear to be cosmetic concessions, such as a two-month period of mediation before disputes are subject to compulsory arbitration.


