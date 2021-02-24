Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Malta: Developments in murder case mark nascent steps towards justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia

By rebeccaj
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) welcomes developments in the murder case of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in Malta, where one of three accused hitmen has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after entering a guilty plea, and three men have been arrested under suspicion of supplying the bomb that took Caruana Galizia’s life. However, these nascent steps towards justice are long overdue, and underscore the urgent need for full justice for this horrific crime.On 23 February, a Maltese court sent


