Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

History of divisive ethnic identities shows it's time Nigeria admits its role in enforcing them

By Muhammad Dan Suleiman, Research Fellow/Sessional Lecturer in Political Science and International Relations, University of Western Australia
Benjamin Maiangwa, Teaching Fellow in International Relations and Peace and Conflict Studies, Durham University
Share this article
The Nigerian state, as with other African countries, is trapped in a crisis of belonging. This is expressed through identity battles which sometimes harm people of “other” religions and ethnicities. Such battles have even led to a call for the state to be dissolved.

In our paper we trace the history of how this came about. We use frameworks provided by three philosophers and historians. To trace the first phase – what we refer to as the invented phase, from 1885 to 1914 – we use a framework…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Young ethnic minorities bear brunt of recessions, and it's happening again – here's how to stop it
~ Five ways boredom could be changing your behaviour, for better or worse
~ The importance of remembering Kenyan artist Rosemary Karuga
~ Coronavirus: the price of global pandemic responses has been to make many other diseases worse
~ The future of transport: how local people are helping to design new metro trains
~ How we treat migrant workers who put food on our tables: Don't Call Me Resilient EP 4 transcript
~ Migrant worker segregation doesn't work: COVID-19 lessons from Southeast Asia
~ COVID-19's impact on migrant workers adds urgency to calls for permanent status
~ How we treat migrant workers who put food on our tables: Don't Call Me Resilient EP 4
~ COVID-19 leaves youth forced out of foster care even more vulnerable
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter