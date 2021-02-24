Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Coronavirus: the price of global pandemic responses has been to make many other diseases worse

By Agnes Arnold-Forster, Research Fellow, History of Medicine and Healthcare, University of Bristol
We are living through an age of untold suffering. Over 500,000 people have died from coronavirus in the US alone, over 120,000 in the UK, and over two million worldwide. With COVID-19 dominating the news cycle, you would be forgiven for forgetting that other diseases still exist. And yet we know full well that diseases don’t stop just because…


© The Conversation -


