Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The future of transport: how local people are helping to design new metro trains

By Simon Bowen, Senior Research Associate in the School of Computing, Newcastle University
Alexander Wilson, ESRC Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Architecture, Planning and Landscape, Newcastle University
The Tyne and Wear Metro train fleet has served the UK’s busiest light rail network outside London for over 40 years. Now, these trains are at the end of their working life – and people across the region have been contributing to the design for their replacement.

In 2016, Nexus, the public body running the publicly owned Tyne and Wear Metro, applied for the funds to replace the trains and commissioned a public consultation to understand what people…


© The Conversation -


