Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Migrant worker segregation doesn't work: COVID-19 lessons from Southeast Asia

By Peter Vandergeest, Professor of Geography, York University, Canada
Melissa Marschke, Associate Professor, School of International Development and Global Studies, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Peter Duker, Master's student and researcher, human geography, York University, Canada
Share this article
Many have looked to Asia for lessons on successful pandemic management. However, recent COVID-19 outbreaks in Thailand and nearby countries also offer warnings about what not to do.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Young ethnic minorities bear brunt of recessions, and it's happening again – here's how to stop it
~ Five ways boredom could be changing your behaviour, for better or worse
~ The importance of remembering Kenyan artist Rosemary Karuga
~ History of divisive ethnic identities shows it's time Nigeria admits its role in enforcing them
~ Coronavirus: the price of global pandemic responses has been to make many other diseases worse
~ The future of transport: how local people are helping to design new metro trains
~ How we treat migrant workers who put food on our tables: Don't Call Me Resilient EP 4 transcript
~ COVID-19's impact on migrant workers adds urgency to calls for permanent status
~ How we treat migrant workers who put food on our tables: Don't Call Me Resilient EP 4
~ COVID-19 leaves youth forced out of foster care even more vulnerable
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter