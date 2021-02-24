How we treat migrant workers who put food on our tables: Don't Call Me Resilient EP 4
By Vinita Srivastava, Producer | Director of Innovation | Senior Editor, Culture + Society
Anowa Quarcoo, Assistant Editor, Audience Development
Ibrahim Daair, Assistant Editor | Culture + Society
For much of its history Canada has encouraged people to come and work in this country. However, racialized migrant workers often face an immigration system designed to leave them powerless.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, February 24, 2021