Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dogs used to guard livestock may have unintended costs to wildlife

By Bethany Smith, PhD Candidate in Ecology & Conservation, Nottingham Trent University
Katherine Whitehouse-Tedd, Anthrozoologist, external advisor, Nottingham Trent University
Share this article
Over thousands of years, dog breeds like the Great Pyrenees and Anatolian Shepherd have been chosen to protect livestock by warding off wolves, leopards and other predators. The practice originated in Europe and Asia, but it’s increasingly used in parts of the world where large carnivores are making a comeback. Dogs help farmers look after their flocks and provide an alternative to controlling predators without having to fall back on methods which are entirely…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Transgender people in El Salvador are defending their right to vote
~ Intellectual property and COVID-19 medicines: why a WTO waiver may not be enough
~ How we turned a golf course into a haven for rare newts, frogs and toads
~ Coronavirus vaccine scams – fraud experts give their top tips to help you stay safe
~ Daft Punk: how the mystery music masterminds used their robot disguise to take over the world
~ Relief or stimulus: What's the difference, and what it means for Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus package
~ Black biomedical scientists still lag in research funding – here's why that matters to all Americans
~ AI is killing choice and chance – which means changing what it means to be human
~ Engineered viruses can fight the rise of antibiotic-resistant bacteria
~ What's behind $15,000 electricity bills in Texas?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter