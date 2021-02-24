Coronavirus vaccine scams – fraud experts give their top tips to help you stay safe
By Gareth Norris, Senior Lecturer, Department of Psychology, Aberystwyth University
Alexandra Brookes, Associate lecturer / PhD researcher, Aberystwyth University
Across the world, many of us are patiently waiting to be called for the COVID-19 vaccine. And where there is anticipation and hope, fraudsters are also finding ways to exploit people’s vulnerabilities.
Many COVID-19 vaccine scams have emerged, ranging from requests for people to pay…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, February 24, 2021