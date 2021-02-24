AI is killing choice and chance – which means changing what it means to be human
By Nir Eisikovits, Associate Professor of Philosophy and Director, Applied Ethics Center, University of Massachusetts Boston
Dan Feldman, Senior Research Fellow, Applied Ethics Center, University of Massachusetts Boston
By letting machines recommend movies and decide whom to hire, humans are losing their unpredictable nature – and possibly the ability to make everyday judgments, as well.
- Wednesday, February 24, 2021