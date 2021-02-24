Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Reporter jailed in DRC for allegedly defaming parliamentarian

By assistante Afrique
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the immediate release of a community radio journalist in Equateur province, in the northwest of Democratic Republic of Congo, who was arrested on 22 February for allegedly defaming a provincial parliamentary representative.Based in the town of Bikoro, where he works for the popular community radio station Radio Liberté Bikoro, Christophe Yoka Nkumu was transferred yesterday to a prison in th


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ How TikTok can be the new platform for political activism: lessons from Southeast Asia
~ LGBTQ+ History Month: gay victims and survivors of the Holocaust are often forgotten – we need to tell their stories
~ UN Should Speak Up on Covid-19 “Pandemic of Human Rights Abuses”
~ Iraq: Detentions of Alleged “Death Squad”
~ China: Key Tibetan news source dies from ill-treatment whilst in detention
~ When vaccinating 26 million Australians, expect a mistake or two. But we can minimise the risk of repeating Queensland's overdose incident
~ COVID-19 holds lessons for the future of social protection
~ UN Security Council: Impose Arms Embargo on Myanmar
~ China: Baseless Imprisonments Surge in Xinjiang
~ Malaysia: Investigate Return of 1,086 Myanmar Nationals
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter