Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

LGBTQ+ History Month: gay victims and survivors of the Holocaust are often forgotten – we need to tell their stories

By Mie Astrup Jensen, PhD researcher in Gender & Sexuality Studies and Hebrew & Jewish Studies, UCL
Tens of thousands of gay men and lesbians were persecuted by the Nazis but stigma and a lack of research funding has kept their history hidden.


