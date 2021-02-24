Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iraq: Detentions of Alleged “Death Squad”

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Ali Naseer Alawy, after armed masked men beat him and used an acid mixture to try to remove a tattoo on his arm. © 2021 Private (Beirut) – On February 15, Iraqi authorities detained at least four men, with alleged ties to a unit within the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF or Hashad, formally under the control of the prime minister) who are alleged to have killed at least four protesters in the southern city of Basra in January 2020. One of the detained men holds a senior police position. These arrests represent an important step in government efforts to fulfill its…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Reporter jailed in DRC for allegedly defaming parliamentarian
~ How TikTok can be the new platform for political activism: lessons from Southeast Asia
~ LGBTQ+ History Month: gay victims and survivors of the Holocaust are often forgotten – we need to tell their stories
~ UN Should Speak Up on Covid-19 “Pandemic of Human Rights Abuses”
~ China: Key Tibetan news source dies from ill-treatment whilst in detention
~ When vaccinating 26 million Australians, expect a mistake or two. But we can minimise the risk of repeating Queensland's overdose incident
~ COVID-19 holds lessons for the future of social protection
~ UN Security Council: Impose Arms Embargo on Myanmar
~ China: Baseless Imprisonments Surge in Xinjiang
~ Malaysia: Investigate Return of 1,086 Myanmar Nationals
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter