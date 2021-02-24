Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Texas blackouts show why energy should be a universal right

By Gordon Walker, Professor at the Lancaster Environment Centre and previously co-director of the DEMAND Centre, Lancaster University
An unprecedented cold wave in the US state of Texas recently left several million households without power for days on end, as temperatures dropped well below freezing. Dozens of people died from hypothermia, car crashes, house fires or carbon monoxide poisoning from running cars or generators…


