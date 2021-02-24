Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When vaccinating 26 million Australians, expect a mistake or two. But we can minimise the risk of repeating Queensland's overdose incident

By Nigel William Crawford, Associate Professor, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Share this article
Two residents in a Brisbane aged-care home were given a higher dose of the Pfizer vaccine than recommended. Here's what might have happened – and how we can reduce the risk it will happen again.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ COVID-19 holds lessons for the future of social protection
~ UN Security Council: Impose Arms Embargo on Myanmar
~ China: Baseless Imprisonments Surge in Xinjiang
~ Malaysia: Investigate Return of 1,086 Myanmar Nationals
~ Biden and the exploitation of the Chinese workforce, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Texas blackouts show why energy should be a universal right
~ View from The Hill: Craig Kelly's defection leaves government with razor-thin majority
~ New Zealand's COVID-19 stimulus is a 'lost opportunity' to move towards a low-emissions economy
~ Biden-Trudeau meeting caps two and a half centuries of Canada-U.S. relations
~ Podcast host, DJ .... how the much lampooned Paris Hilton has rewritten the celebrity script
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter