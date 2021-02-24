Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Craig Kelly's defection leaves government with razor-thin majority

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Craig Kelly’s jump to the crossbench leaves Scott Morrison’s government looking like the man who suddenly finds his jacket feels a little thin in the wind.

It still has a majority, but not a comfortable one.

The Coalition’s block of 76 in a House of Representatives of 151 members means it does not possess a working majority on the floor. A vote would be tied if Labor and all crossbenchers opposed it.

Its majority of one includes the Speaker, Tony Smith. He has a casting vote in the event of a tie – one that he would exercise in a procedurally conservative manner,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


