New Zealand's COVID-19 stimulus is a 'lost opportunity' to move towards a low-emissions economy
By David Hall, Senior Researcher in Politics, Auckland University of Technology
Nina Ives, Climate change PhD student, Auckland University of Technology
New Zealand has put just over half of its NZ$50 billion pandemic stimulus towards clean energy, but several fossil fuel powered projects will slow down the country's shift to a low-emissions economy.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, February 23, 2021