Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Zealand's COVID-19 stimulus is a 'lost opportunity' to move towards a low-emissions economy

By David Hall, Senior Researcher in Politics, Auckland University of Technology
Nina Ives, Climate change PhD student, Auckland University of Technology
Share this article
New Zealand has put just over half of its NZ$50 billion pandemic stimulus towards clean energy, but several fossil fuel powered projects will slow down the country's shift to a low-emissions economy.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ UN Security Council: Impose Arms Embargo on Myanmar
~ China: Baseless Imprisonments Surge in Xinjiang
~ Malaysia: Investigate Return of 1,086 Myanmar Nationals
~ Biden and the exploitation of the Chinese workforce, by Thierry Meyssan
~ View from The Hill: Craig Kelly's defection leaves government with razor-thin majority
~ Biden-Trudeau meeting caps two and a half centuries of Canada-U.S. relations
~ Podcast host, DJ .... how the much lampooned Paris Hilton has rewritten the celebrity script
~ Algeria’s Hirak Protest Movement Marks Second Anniversary
~ The $50 boost to JobSeeker will take Australia's payment from the lowest in the OECD to the second-lowest after Greece
~ Policing by consent is not ‘woke’ — it is fundamental to a democratic society
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter