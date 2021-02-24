Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Algeria’s Hirak Protest Movement Marks Second Anniversary

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Algerians demonstrate in Algiers to mark the second anniversary of the Hirak movement, February 22, 2021.  © 2021 AP Photo/Toufik Doudou The numbers were down from the hundreds of thousands who filled the streets of Algerian cities when the “Hirak” protest movement began, but the thousands who marched February 22, despite Covid-19 restrictions, to mark the Hirak’s second anniversary, demonstrated that the movement lives on. Four days earlier, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune had called it a “blessed” movement that had “saved Algeria,” as he announced the release of…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ UN Security Council: Impose Arms Embargo on Myanmar
~ China: Baseless Imprisonments Surge in Xinjiang
~ Malaysia: Investigate Return of 1,086 Myanmar Nationals
~ Biden and the exploitation of the Chinese workforce, by Thierry Meyssan
~ View from The Hill: Craig Kelly's defection leaves government with razor-thin majority
~ New Zealand's COVID-19 stimulus is a 'lost opportunity' to move towards a low-emissions economy
~ Biden-Trudeau meeting caps two and a half centuries of Canada-U.S. relations
~ Podcast host, DJ .... how the much lampooned Paris Hilton has rewritten the celebrity script
~ The $50 boost to JobSeeker will take Australia's payment from the lowest in the OECD to the second-lowest after Greece
~ Policing by consent is not ‘woke’ — it is fundamental to a democratic society
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter