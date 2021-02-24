Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: Baseless Imprisonments Surge in Xinjiang

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A perimeter fence around what is officially known as a” vocational skills education center” in Dabancheng in China's Xinjiang region, September 2018.  © 2018 Reuters/Thomas Peter (New York) – The Chinese government has increased its groundless prosecutions with long prison sentences for Uyghurs and other Muslims in recent years in China’s Xinjiang region, Human Rights Watch said today. Since the Chinese government escalated its repressive “Strike Hard Campaign against Violent Terrorism” in late 2016, the region’s formal criminal justice system has convicted and sentenced…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ UN Security Council: Impose Arms Embargo on Myanmar
~ Malaysia: Investigate Return of 1,086 Myanmar Nationals
~ Biden and the exploitation of the Chinese workforce, by Thierry Meyssan
~ View from The Hill: Craig Kelly's defection leaves government with razor-thin majority
~ New Zealand's COVID-19 stimulus is a 'lost opportunity' to move towards a low-emissions economy
~ Biden-Trudeau meeting caps two and a half centuries of Canada-U.S. relations
~ Podcast host, DJ .... how the much lampooned Paris Hilton has rewritten the celebrity script
~ Algeria’s Hirak Protest Movement Marks Second Anniversary
~ The $50 boost to JobSeeker will take Australia's payment from the lowest in the OECD to the second-lowest after Greece
~ Policing by consent is not ‘woke’ — it is fundamental to a democratic society
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter