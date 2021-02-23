Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The $50 boost to JobSeeker will take Australia's payment from the lowest in the OECD to the second-lowest after Greece

By Peter Whiteford, Professor, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Bruce Bradbury, Associate Professor, Social Policy Research Centre, UNSW
Fifty dollars sounds like a lot. But the increase in the JobSeeker unemployment benefit announced by Prime Minister Morrison on Tuesday is $50 per fortnight, which is just $25 per week. It will replace the temporary Coronavirus Supplement of $75


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


