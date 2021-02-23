The $50 boost to JobSeeker will take Australia's payment from the lowest in the OECD to the second-lowest after Greece
By Peter Whiteford, Professor, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Bruce Bradbury, Associate Professor, Social Policy Research Centre, UNSW
Fifty dollars sounds like a lot. But the increase in the JobSeeker unemployment benefit announced by Prime Minister Morrison on Tuesday is $50 per fortnight, which is just $25 per week. It will replace the temporary Coronavirus Supplement of $75…
- Tuesday, February 23, 2021