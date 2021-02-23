Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Unwelcoming and reluctant to help: bushfire recovery hasn't considered Aboriginal culture — but things are finally starting to change

By Bhiamie Williamson, Research Associate & PhD Candidate, Australian National University
Phoebe Quinn, Research Fellow - Disaster Recovery, The University of Melbourne
Disaster resilience and recovery conversations are filled with mentions of “community”, but collapsing various groups together this way fails to acknowledge that people experience disasters differently.

For Indigenous peoples — whose experiences are shaped by vastly different historical and cultural contexts to non-Indigenous Australians — the lack of understanding or cultural safety demonstrated by government agencies and non-government organisations…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


