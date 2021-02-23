Fires bring home climate-driven urgency of rethinking where we live – and how
By Barbara Norman, Chair of Urban & Regional Planning and Director of Canberra Urban & Regional Futures, University of Canberra
Peter Newman, Professor of Sustainability, Curtin University
Will Steffen, Emeritus Professor, Fenner School of Environment & Society, Australian National University
The unprecedented intensity of two summers of bushfires, first in the east and then in the west, offered harsh lessons for Australians. One is that some settlements must retreat from high-risk areas.
- Tuesday, February 23, 2021