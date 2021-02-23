The dingo fence from space: satellite images show how these top predators alter the desert
By Adrian G. Fisher, Lecturer in Remote Sensing, UNSW
Charlotte Mills, Visiting Fellow, UNSW
Mike Letnic, Professor, Evolution and Ecology Research Centre, UNSW
Mitchell Lyons, Postdoctoral research fellow, UNSW
Will Cornwell, Associate Professor in Ecology and Evolution, UNSW
The dingo fence is the longest fence in the world. The environment looks almost identical on either side — until you view it from space.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, February 23, 2021