Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How do we know the COVID vaccine won't have long-term side-effects?

By Samantha Carlson, Post Doctoral Research Officer, Telethon Kids Institute
Christopher Blyth, Paediatrician, Infectious Diseases Physician and Clinical Microbiologist, Telethon Kids Institute, University of Western Australia
Lucy Deng, Paediatrician, National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance; Clinical Lecturer, Children's Hospital Westmead Clinical School, University of Sydney
Margie Danchin, Associate Professor, University of Melbourne, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Nicholas Wood, Associate Professor, Discipline of Childhood and Adolescent Health, University of Sydney
Years of vaccine research tells us that, if side effects are going to occur, they normally occur within the first months after getting a vaccine.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


