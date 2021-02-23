Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Canadian universities: 10 years of anti-racist reports but little action

By Natalie Delia Deckard, Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology, Anthropology and Criminology, University of Windsor
Ayesha Mian Akram, PhD Student, Sociology/Social Justice, University of Windsor
Jane Ku, Associate professor, Department of Sociology, University of Windsor
Given this evidence of historical anti-racist work at universities, administrators can no longer claim to lack the knowledge of what needs to be done.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


