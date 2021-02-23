Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Texas blackouts show us why energy should be considered a universal right

By Gordon Walker, Professor at the Lancaster Environment Centre and previously co-director of the DEMAND Centre, Lancaster University
Share this article
An unprecedented cold wave in the US state of Texas recently left several million households without power for days on end, as temperatures dropped well below freezing. Dozens of people died from hypothermia, car crashes, house fires or carbon monoxide poisoning from running cars or generators…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The robot revolution is here: How it's changing jobs and businesses in Canada
~ Canadian universities: 10 years of anti-racist reports but little action
~ How the pandemic changed political communication – and why it matters
~ Curious Kids: how does our brain know to make immediate decisions?
~ We now treat half the world's wastewater – and we can make inroads into the other half
~ How New York's 19th-century Jews turned Purim into an American party
~ Biden, Macron, Merkel… Who will frame the future of Europe? The citizens' view
~ Earth's existential threats: inequality, pandemics and climate change demand global leadership
~ Indian journalist wrongly accused of “wantonly” inaccurate reporting
~ On Libyan revolution’s 10th anniversary, authorities urged to guarantee press freedom
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter