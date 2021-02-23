Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Biden, Macron, Merkel… Who will frame the future of Europe? The citizens' view

By François Foret, Professeur de science politique, Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB)
Share this article
A recent survey conducted in eight European countries provides a snapshot of citizens' views of their own countries' leaders as well as those who influence the future of the EU.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The robot revolution is here: How it's changing jobs and businesses in Canada
~ Canadian universities: 10 years of anti-racist reports but little action
~ How the pandemic changed political communication – and why it matters
~ Curious Kids: how does our brain know to make immediate decisions?
~ Texas blackouts show us why energy should be considered a universal right
~ We now treat half the world's wastewater – and we can make inroads into the other half
~ How New York's 19th-century Jews turned Purim into an American party
~ Earth's existential threats: inequality, pandemics and climate change demand global leadership
~ Indian journalist wrongly accused of “wantonly” inaccurate reporting
~ On Libyan revolution’s 10th anniversary, authorities urged to guarantee press freedom
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter