Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indian journalist wrongly accused of “wantonly” inaccurate reporting

By DBastard
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the judicial harassment of Barkha Dutt, a reporter in northern India’s Uttar Pradesh state, who is wrongly accused of falsely reporting that two murdered girls had been sexually assaulted. The prosecutors must drop the case against this journalist, RSF said.Barkha Dutt, who often reports for the Washington Post and runs a YouTube local news channel called MoJo Story, told RSF that she regards the accusation brought a


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ On Libyan revolution’s 10th anniversary, authorities urged to guarantee press freedom
~ Guatemala's ‘La Llorona’ fuses horror and politics to tell a haunting tale of the civil war
~ Trinidad & Tobago's problem with gender-based violence
~ 5 ways parents can help kids avoid gender stereotypes
~ How Philadelphia's Black churches overcame disease, depression and civil strife
~ When men started to obsess over six-packs
~ Decision-making experts explain how to avoid arguments over where to get dinner together
~ Why Black and Hispanic small-business owners have been so badly hit in the pandemic recession
~ How Black cartographers put racism on the map of America
~ Dogs used to guard livestock from predators can take a surprisingly heavy toll on wildlife
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter