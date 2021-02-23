Lockdown roadmap: is England's exit plan the right one? Three experts give their view
By Andrew Lee, Reader in Global Public Health, University of Sheffield
Peter Sivey, Reader in Health Economics, Centre for Health Economics, University of York
Zania Stamataki, Senior Lecturer in Viral Immunology, University of Birmingham
UK prime minister Boris Johnson has announced the steps his government will take to end England’s lockdown over the coming months.
Lifting restrictions will be split into four stages, with a minimum of five weeks between each to observe the effects of easing restrictions. Criteria – concerning vaccine rollout and effectiveness, infection rates and mutations – will need to be met each time the country is due to move onto the next stage.
Easing restrictions will begin with the…
- Monday, February 22, 2021