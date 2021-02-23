Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
More
~ Guatemala's ‘La Llorona’ fuses horror and politics to tell a haunting tale of the civil war
~ Trinidad & Tobago's problem with gender-based violence
~ How Philadelphia's Black churches overcame disease, depression and civil strife
~ When men started to obsess over six-packs
~ Decision-making experts explain how to avoid arguments over where to get dinner together
~ Why Black and Hispanic small-business owners have been so badly hit in the pandemic recession
~ How Black cartographers put racism on the map of America
~ Dogs used to guard livestock from predators can take a surprisingly heavy toll on wildlife
~ What's an ex-president to do? Trump and the post-White House lives of his predecessors
~ Why a net-zero future depends on the ocean's ability to absorb carbon
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter