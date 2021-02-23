Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Decision-making experts explain how to avoid arguments over where to get dinner together

By Peggy Liu, Assistant Professor of Business Administration and Ben L. Fryrear Faculty Fellow, University of Pittsburgh
Kate Min, Visiting Scholar of Marketing, Cornell University
Share this article
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work.

The big idea


The next time someone asks you where you want to go for dinner, state a clear preference. And if you’re inviting someone out, tell your friend that you don’t like deciding. These are two of the main takeaways from a recent study we conducted on how people make joint decisions, offering ways to avoid the indecision and annoyance…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Guatemala's ‘La Llorona’ fuses horror and politics to tell a haunting tale of the civil war
~ Trinidad & Tobago's problem with gender-based violence
~ 5 ways parents can help kids avoid gender stereotypes
~ How Philadelphia's Black churches overcame disease, depression and civil strife
~ When men started to obsess over six-packs
~ Why Black and Hispanic small-business owners have been so badly hit in the pandemic recession
~ How Black cartographers put racism on the map of America
~ Dogs used to guard livestock from predators can take a surprisingly heavy toll on wildlife
~ What's an ex-president to do? Trump and the post-White House lives of his predecessors
~ Why a net-zero future depends on the ocean's ability to absorb carbon
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter