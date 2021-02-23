Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How Black cartographers put racism on the map of America

By Derek H. Alderman, Professor of Geography, University of Tennessee
Joshua F.J. Inwood, Associate Professor of Geography and Senior Research Associate in the Rock Ethics Institute, Penn State
How can maps fight racism and inequality?

The work of the Black Panther Party, a 1960s- and 1970s-era Black political group featured in a new movie and a documentary, helps illustrate how cartography…


