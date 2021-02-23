Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What's an ex-president to do? Trump and the post-White House lives of his predecessors

By Ronald W. Pruessen, Professor of History, University of Toronto
As Donald Trump prepares to address the Conservative Political Action Conference, known as CPAC, here's how other former presidents have occupied their time after leaving the White House.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


