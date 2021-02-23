Tolerance.ca
Why a net-zero future depends on the ocean's ability to absorb carbon

By Anya M. Waite, CEO and Scientific Director, Ocean Frontier Institute; Professor and Associate VP Research, Dalhousie University
Brad deYoung, Robert Bartlett Professor of Oceanography, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Chris Milley, Adjunct professor, Marine Affairs, Dalhousie University
Ian G. Stewart, Associate professor of Humanities, University of King's College
Most of us growing up along Canada’s East Coast never worried about hurricane season. Except for those working at sea, we viewed hurricanes as extreme events in remote tropical regions, seen only through blurred footage of flailing palm trees on the six o’clock news.

Today, a warming ocean spins hurricanes faster, makes them wetter and drives them towards Atlantic Canada and even further inland. Hurricanes, winter storms and rising sea levels will continue to worsen unless we slow climate change.

The…


