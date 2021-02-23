Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africans are revolting against inept local government. Why it matters

By David Everatt, Professor of Urban Governance, University of the Witwatersrand
Share this article
There has been growing discontent with many local authorities and calls by concerned citizens for the municipalities to be dissolved.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Guatemala's ‘La Llorona’ fuses horror and politics to tell a haunting tale of the civil war
~ Trinidad & Tobago's problem with gender-based violence
~ 5 ways parents can help kids avoid gender stereotypes
~ How Philadelphia's Black churches overcame disease, depression and civil strife
~ When men started to obsess over six-packs
~ Decision-making experts explain how to avoid arguments over where to get dinner together
~ Why Black and Hispanic small-business owners have been so badly hit in the pandemic recession
~ How Black cartographers put racism on the map of America
~ Dogs used to guard livestock from predators can take a surprisingly heavy toll on wildlife
~ What's an ex-president to do? Trump and the post-White House lives of his predecessors
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter