Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why efforts to clean up charcoal production in sub-Saharan Africa aren't working

By Eric Kumeh Mensah, Doctoral Researcher, University of Hohenheim
Share this article
Charcoal is an essential source of domestic fuel in many sub-Saharan African countries. Overall, the region produces 65% of the world’s charcoal, with Nigeria, Ethiopia and Ghana being the top three producers. The charcoal sector employs about 40 million people in the region. Smallholders are responsible for most charcoal production, and it’s an important safety net for most producers.

The average person in sub-Saharan Africa consumes 0.69 cubic metres of charcoal per year. That’s 2.5 times…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Guatemala's ‘La Llorona’ fuses horror and politics to tell a haunting tale of the civil war
~ Trinidad & Tobago's problem with gender-based violence
~ 5 ways parents can help kids avoid gender stereotypes
~ How Philadelphia's Black churches overcame disease, depression and civil strife
~ When men started to obsess over six-packs
~ Decision-making experts explain how to avoid arguments over where to get dinner together
~ Why Black and Hispanic small-business owners have been so badly hit in the pandemic recession
~ How Black cartographers put racism on the map of America
~ Dogs used to guard livestock from predators can take a surprisingly heavy toll on wildlife
~ What's an ex-president to do? Trump and the post-White House lives of his predecessors
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter